12 new cases of COVID-19 - Ministry of Health

Thursday, 1 October, 2020 - 13:38

There are 12 new cases of COVID-19 to report today, all detected in managed isolation. All have been transferred to a dedicated quarantine facility.

There are no new cases in the community.

Ten of these cases arrived from India on 26 September on flight AI 1354 and have tested positive around day 3 of their time in managed isolation. We can report that cases were spread out throughout the plane on their flight to New Zealand, sitting between rows 14 and 41.

We acknowledge that this is a high number of cases. It reflects that most of the rest of the world continues to experience high levels of COVID-19.

This also re-emphasises why we have strong border control measures in place, including day 3 and day 12 testing, to keep New Zealand and New Zealanders safe.

Of today’s other cases, one case arrived from the USA on 26 September and tested positive around day 3 of their time in managed isolation.

One case arrived from the Philippines via Taiwan on 23 September and was tested because they were a contact of a case. They tested positive on 30 September.

There are 14 people isolating in the Auckland quarantine facility from the community, which includes five people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and their household contacts.

One person is in hospital with COVID-19 at Middlemore hospital. The patient is in isolation on a general ward.

Since August 11, our contact tracing team has identified 4,047 close contacts of cases, of which 4,047 have been contacted and are self-isolating or have completed self-isolation. This number has dropped since yesterday due to records being identified as duplicates in the system.

Three previously reported cases are considered to have recovered, bringing our total number of active cases to 53.

Of those, 42 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 11 are community cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 1,492, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Yesterday our laboratories processed 5,679 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 966,238.

NZ COVID Tracer

There are now 2,287,700 users registered on NZ COVID Tracer.

The app has recorded a total of 80,243,522 poster scans, and users have created 3,475,327 manual diary entries in NZ COVID Tracer.