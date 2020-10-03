One new case of Covid-19

Saturday, 3 October, 2020 - 13:00

There is one new confirmed case of COVID-19 to report from managed isolation in New Zealand today and no new confirmed cases in the community.

The person who has tested positive arrived in New Zealand on 1 October from England via Hong Kong. They have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Our total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 1,493, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Three previously reported cases are now considered to have recovered, bringing our total number of active cases to 41.

Of those, 33 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 8 are community cases.

There is no one in hospital with COVID-19 in New Zealand today.

Yesterday our laboratories processed 5,728 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 976,369.

Voting

Voting places open today with measures in place to prevent any spread of COVID-19.

If you’re planning to vote in person, there is a range of measures in place to keep you and those around you safe from COVID-19.

There are easy steps you can take, too:

- Remember to scan into your voting place with the NZ COVID Tracer app

- Use the provided hand sanitiser on your way in and out of the voting place

- Bring your own pen to mark your voting paper, if you can

- Try to keep your distance from people you don’t know inside the voting place - even at Alert Level 1.

School holidays

Again a reminder that we all need to remain vigilant these school holidays to stop any spread of COVID-19.

Please don’t let your guard down and:

- If you become unwell while on holiday, call Heathline, your GP, or Nurse Practitioner who can advise whether you should be tested. If you’re advised to get a test, please do so; don’t wait until you get home to get tested.

- Continue to sign into places using the NZ COVID Tracer app or keep a record of where you’ve been. This is especially important when on holiday because you may not remember all the locations you’ve visited.

- Maintain good hygiene practices, including washing and drying your hands, or use hand sanitiser if unable to wash your hands.

- Remember, while in Level 2 it’s mandatory to wear a mask on public transport in Auckland. You are encouraged to wear one on public transport throughout the rest of New Zealand. Use hand sanitiser regularly, especially when entering and exiting public transport.

- When flying to, through or from Auckland it’s mandatory to wear a mask. It’s encouraged to wear a mask when flying on other regional routes. Use hand sanitiser or wash your hands before, during and after the flight.

We are working with district health boards to reinforce this messaging over the school holiday period.