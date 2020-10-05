Improving student nutrition a simple choice for QRC Te Taitokerau Resort College

Monday, 5 October, 2020 - 10:48

Making healthier food choices in the hospitality training sector has become a lot easier thanks to Healthy Families Far North.

The QRC Tai Tokerau Resort College, together with Healthy Families Far North, has taken an important step in creating a long-term, sustainable policy that supports the health and well-being of its students with the design of an innovative healthy kai and wai policy.

QRC Tai Tokerau operate a residential-based education philosophy at two campuses in the Far North, Kerikeri and Paihia. Through the provision of halls of residence and support services for its tourism operation, hospitality management and culinary school, QRC Tai Tokerau students are engaged in a wider system of pastoral care that focuses academic success, social responsibility, and health promotion.

The need to enhance the importance of healthy kai and healthy living was a key driver in the collaboration between QRC Tai Tokerau and Healthy Families Far North. Healthy Families Far North Innovator and former executive Chef Paul Condron says QRC have demonstrated a commitment through their co-creation of a policy with its students, that is student-centric and encourages student participation at all levels.

"Healthy families Far North utilise a process deeply embedded in a mātauranga Māori-informed systems approach" he says. "One of our core principals is working towards the prevention of lifestyle-created chronic health condition and understanding this in relative to Te Taitokerau."

A design team of QRC students and staff alongside Healthy Families Far North innovators worked together to consider the blueprint of the healthy kai policy and a strategy to implement as a practice. With 85% of the current student body at ORC Tai Tokerau being of Māori descent and 70% having whakapapa to Te Taitokerau, this unique connection and the interrelationships associated with that set-in motion a process that has far-reaching potential.

Healthy Families Far North Lead Innovator Phil Grimshaw says the policy has the capability to mould the next generation of hospitality workers in Te Taitokerau into "change agents." "These taitamariki (adolescents) will generate positive change throughout the rohe (region) and sector, rippling through whānau, hapū, iwi and marae" he says.

Mr Grimshaw also commented that an Inherently kaupapa Māori approach was needed. "An important component is the use of Te Whare Tapawhā - the wheel of well-being, developed for a Māori holistic viewpoint in enhancing physical, mental, spiritual and social well-being" he says.

Healthy Families is a large-scale initiative from the Ministry of Health which aims to improve community health for the prevention of chronic disease. The initiative brings community leadership together in a united effort for better health. Healthy Families Far North works collaboratively with community groups to identify, design and implement changes to help people make healthier choices and live healthier lives.

Healthy Families Far North Manager Bree Davis says the advocation begins with existing programmes within communities to create an integrated, community-wide prevention systems. "The focus issue areas for our team include increased physical activity and improved nutrition with innovative enterprises for the betterment of our Far-North communities.

Healthy Families Northland originated in Kaitaia and is currently administered with Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa in Kāeo with a scope throughout the mid-Far North from Tōwai to Te Rerenga Wairua.