New mental health and addiction service for Thames

Monday, 5 October, 2020 - 10:51

A new Step-Up Step-Down mental health service is now open in Thames, offering mental health and addiction services closer to home.

The Hauraki Step-Up Step-Down service, operating from the newly refurbished wing of Thames Hospital, is a collaboration between Waikato DHB, Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki, Stepping Out Hauraki, People Relying on People (PROP).

It enables service users/tangata whai ora to access support while remaining close to their family/whÄnau and other support networks.

Step-Up services provide support above what is generally available in the community, but where admission to an acute inpatient facility is not needed.

Step-Down services allow tangata whai ora to transition following a stay in an acute inpatient facility, providing additional support and assistance as they re-establish themselves in the community.

Mental Health and Addiction services and Thames Hospital staff will service the four-bed unit 24/7, while Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki provide cultural support to tangata whai ora and whÄnau. Stepping Out Hauraki and PROP will also assist with day programmes.

Waikato DHB chief executive Kevin Snee says the model is an example of what the organisation’s 10-Year Health System Plan, Te Korowai Waiora, is aiming to achieve; providing health services into the community to improve access, equity, and increase whÄnau involvement in care.

By providing earlier intervention through having services closer to home, the approach aims to reduce acute inpatient admissions and improve outcomes for services users.

It follows the Mental Health and Addiction Service’s ‘Creating our Futures’ strategy, and a series of Waikato-wide hui in 2017 and 2018.

Creating our Futures project manager Tristyn Gretton says it was made clear during those meetings that it was critical to have "local people treating local people".

She says the model of care includes a combination of psychosocial, clinical and social support programmes which treat the "total person, not just the mind and bits of the body".

Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki

Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki is a rural iwi-based, not-for-profit providing health and wellness services across the Hauraki rohe.

Stepping Out Hauraki

Stepping Out Hauraki is a consumer-run service, supporting people living in the Thames Coromandel region to maintain good mental health and wellbeing.

People Relying on People (PROP)

PROP provides information, support, education and advocacy for those who care for someone with mental health and/or addiction issues.