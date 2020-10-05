NZ College of Clinical Psychologists releases info related to referendum

Monday, 5 October, 2020 - 23:01

The referendum about the End of Life Choice Act that is to be held with the upcoming general election clearly addresses a topic with large psychological dimensions.

The New Zealand College of Clinical Psychologists has released a brief document discussing psychological aspects related to end-of-life choice decisions and the End of Life Choice Act. It has been prepared by College members with expertise in this area, and with input from an end-of-life expert from the Netherlands.

"Our aim with this document is to provide a psychological perspective rather than lobbying for a particular outcome to the referendum" states Malcolm Stewart, President of the NZ College of Clinical Psychologists.

"This issue is complex and each person’s decision will be formed by many factors including their religious beliefs and personal experience, but we hope this document will help people make informed decisions."

The document can be found at www.nzccp.co.nz/information-from-the-nz-college-of-clinical-psychologists-regarding-the-end-of-life-choice-referendum/

The New Zealand College of Clinical Psychologists is a professional organisation of over 1000 Clinical Psychologists and postgraduate clinical psychology students.