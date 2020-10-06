A life saved after stroke - Neurological Foundation

Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 - 14:16

Tessa and Joel Pohio realise that without the work the Neurological Foundation Chair of Clinical Neurology has accomplished over these last twelve years, Joel wouldn’t be here today to tell us his story.

"It saved Joel’s life. Half an hour more he wouldn’t have made it."

Within 30-minutes Joel Pohio would’ve died from the severe stroke he suffered on the 4 December 2018 if he hadn’t received the clot retrieval process at Auckland City Hospital.

Joel, 38 at the time, was a healthy, fit and active Kiwi bloke. It was like any other morning; Joel had showered and was in the lounge and Tessa still in bed. She was immediately alarmed though when she overheard Joel talking to their boys. Something was drastically wrong - Joel’s words were very slurred. In a pure panic, Tessa rushed from the bedroom and found Joel lying on the ground. Joel had instantly lost mobility and was trying to get up from the floor on his good leg. Tessa knew right away from the TV, learning the key signs from the advertisements about FAST from the Stroke Foundation, this was a stroke. She quickly called 111, explained the situation to the dispatcher, and paramedics were on their way.

After a brief assessment at the house the paramedics called ahead to Auckland City Hospital (not North Shore which was closer), informing them they were bringing a patient in with a severe stroke and to get the team ready.

"We were extremely lucky that we were taken straight to Auckland Hospital and not North Shore or Waitakere (given we are in the Waitemata District Health Board region) as it would have lost precious time given the quick onset of symptoms". A CT scan revealed a blood clot was stopping all blood flow to the brain and that he would need the clot retrieval procedure.

The team explained the procedure and were positive this would help save Joel; they administered the clot busting drug, alteplase, and wheeled him off to the operating room leaving Tessa to wait and hope for the best.

Once the clot retrieval procedure was finished, Tessa remembers they wheeled Joel out and he still had some slurring and mobility issues. That evening, Joel had a CT scan which identified that his brain had some swelling. The medical team advised that as a worst case scenario, if his brain continued to swell, he would require another procedure where they would remove a portion of his skull to relieve both the pressure and swelling on his brain.

By morning Joel had rapidly deteriorated and Tessa, Joel and their family were now facing the worst-

case scenario. Joel had an adverse reaction to the clot busting drug and was rushed back into the OR where he required life-saving surgery. The team worked fast to remove a piece of his skull to alleviate some of swelling in his brain.

"Without the clot retrieval process and craniectomy, it could have been a very different story".

Tessa, Joel, their four boys and the entire family, are just happy Joel survived.

When Tessa and Joel were asked what they hope sharing their story with Neurological Foundation supporters and the rest of New Zealand would accomplish, they had a simple answer.

"To bring awareness about stroke, it can happen anywhere, to anyone, at any age."

The clot retrieval procedure not only saved Joel’s life but countless of others.

"We consider ourselves very thankful and lucky, both procedures performed on Joel saved his life".

For the last twelve years the Neurological Foundation Chair of Clinical Neurology, Professor Alan Barber, has been developing and perfecting the use of the clot busting drug, alteplase, and the revolutionary clot retrieval procedure otherwise known as thrombectomy. To date, Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch have saved over 1,000 Kiwis using the procedures that the Chair of Clinical Neurology have rolled out in New Zealand, 200 of which wouldn’t have survived otherwise.

Without this unique blend of clinical practise and research, stories like Joel’s wouldn’t be told. The team at Auckland City Hospital wouldn’t have been able to save a husband, father, brother, son and friend.

With an estimated 11,000 strokes expected in New Zealand this year, research now more than ever is crucial to continue to help those who need it. These survivors are why we need to keep funding research into ways to treat neurological conditions like stroke. Without this procedure, the neurologists and rehabilitation staff, Joel wouldn’t have been able to watch his four boys grow up. Or continue to build his business with his wife Tessa. He would not be here today to tell his story.

Professor Barber will be speaking via webinar on 14 October, to provide an update on stroke clot retrieval in New Zealand. Free for anyone to attend, registrations can be made at https://ccn-

2020.eventbrite.co.nz

