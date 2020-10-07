Teen votes 'No' in memory of terminally ill Dad - Safer Future Charitable Trust

Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 - 10:23

First time voter pays tribute to father’s legacy by voting "No" to End of Life Choice Act.

Rachel Major’s 18 years have equipped her well for her first voting experience - particularly regarding the referendum on assisted dying.

Miss Major was only able to spend her first 9 years with her father, after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour before her birth. When she was just 1 year old, her father’s prognosis became terminal. Her dad fought through, but only 3 years later her father’s doctors advised that he was dying. Rachel is thankful for the 9 amazing years she got to spend with her father.

"If euthanasia was available when my dad was alive and he had taken it, I would have missed out on the 9 years of memories and lessons. It was these years I had with my dad that helped shape me into who I am today", explains Rachel Taylor. "Despite his prognosis my dad fought to be with me. Even though he couldn’t kick a ball with me, he would summon the strength to come watch me play football and cheer from the sidelines."

2020 will be Rachel’s first time voting and she also gets to have a say on the End of Life Choice Act.

"The End of Life Choice Act in its current form scares me. As an 18 year old, if I was diagnosed with a terminal condition I would be able to make the choice to end my life. At this time in my life we struggle to make small decisions like who we should date, let alone a decision about whether to live or die, it’s huge.

As the Act currently stands, this decision could be made alone, without input or support from family or friends. Her hope is that New Zealanders will vote against the End of Life Choice Act, and to consider the consequences of the Act for the most vulnerable.