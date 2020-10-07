3 new imported cases of COVID-19 - Ministry of Health

Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 - 13:00

There are three new cases of COVID-19 to report from managed isolation in New Zealand today. There are no new cases in the community.

The first two cases reported today arrived from Ethiopia via Dubai on September 23. They have been in managed isolation at the Ibis in Hamilton and tested positive at routine testing around day 12 of their stay.

The third case reported today arrived from Dubai on September 29. They have been staying in managed isolation at the Four Points Hotel and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility upon returning a positive test result.

Our total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 1,505, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Nine previously reported cases are now considered to have recovered, which include the six remaining active cases from the recent community outbreak.

Our total number of active cases is now 37 - all imported cases. There are no active community cases of COVID-19 remaining.

The Auckland August cluster will officially close when there have been no new cases for two incubation periods from when all cases complete isolation.

One person remains on a ward in Middlemore hospital with COVID-19 today.

Yesterday our laboratories processed 5,334 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 990,973.

NZ COVID Tracer

There are now 2,298,978 users registered on NZ COVID Tracer.

The app has recorded a total of 85,869,739 poster scans, and users have created 3,647,904 manual diary entries.

NZ COVID Tracer is the fastest and easiest way to keep a detailed record of where you have been and who you have seen.

Continuing to use the app is particularly important as we move down alert levels, where restrictions on going out or gatherings lift.

Being able to trace your contacts if you have been exposed to COVID-19 is critical to being able to quickly isolate any future cases that may emerge, and stop the virus spreading in the community.