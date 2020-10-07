Inspirational runner takes on the Auckland Marathon whilst fighting gut cancer - GCF

Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 - 15:52

When Damon Jacobs was diagnosed with numerous cancers of the gut, he was faced with the news that no one wants to hear.

"I was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic cancer which is all in the gut region: liver, spleen, lymph nodes and small bowel. The liver is the most hit, inoperable and incurable and palliative care was what I was told ... weeks to months to live was what I was facing".

Despite this devastating news, 3 years on Damon is getting ready to take his place on the start line of the Auckland Half Marathon.

"I have been on chemotherapy since then, I had to fundraise for my Herceptin drug as I was lucky enough to have the strain of cancer that it would benefit. I have clicked over 50 treatments now and counting."

Throughout his treatment and ongoing battle, Damon has harboured the goal of taking part in the iconic Auckland event. This year that goal is becoming reality as he has signed up as one of the Gut Cancer Foundation’s Charity Superstars. Despite a recent setback, with the tumour in his liver growing, Damon is determined to make it.

"Another journey is about to start for me, my liver decided that 2020 hasn’t given us enough grief so it decided to wake up. So, I am starting Taxol chemotherapy in just over a week and I have had a bit of pain this time. Like always I will sit in the chair, take it all in and keep going…

…I am determined to get to the start line of the Auckland Marathon in just over 3 weeks’ time. I want to do this to show myself that although there are things I can’t do, there are things that I can do, if I am able to at the time."

Not only has Damon been facing his own challenge head on, he has also been supporting his mother as she faced her own battle with a gut cancer.

"At the beginning of 2018 my mum was diagnosed with bowel cancer the same week they operated on me to remove my primary cancer in the duodenum, and although she has been cleared she has had something pop up in the last few weeks."

More than anyone, Damon knows the importance of advancements in diagnosis and the treatment of gut cancers. That’s why he is using his Auckland Marathon challenge to raise money for research and awareness of cancers of the gut. Gut Cancer Foundation Executive Officer, Liam Willis, said:

"Damon is an inspiration to us all! His bravery in the face of such adversity is a stark reminder of the importance of the work we do here at the Gut Cancer Foundation. In fact, when I first read Damon’s story, I was inspired to do my part as well. So, on November 1st I will be joining Damon and the rest of our wonderful team, at the start line of the Auckland Half Marathon.

Every year over 5,100 New Zealanders are diagnosed with a cancer of the digestive system, the gut. With the support of amazing fundraisers like Damon, the Gut Cancer Foundation funds clinical trials and research, and runs education and awareness campaigns to help improve survival rates, life expectancy and quality of life for New Zealanders with a gut cancer".

Damon’s efforts have found fantastic support from those closest to him with his daughter and son Ethan, recently organising a group of friends to shave their heads to support Damon as he faces more chemo.

If you would like to donate to support Damon’s fundraising effort, you can do so here https://aucklandmarathon2020.everydayhero.com/nz/damon-jacobs

And if you are inspired to join Damon in the Gut Cancer Foundation team to help bring global clinical trials to NZ to give New Zealanders with gut cancer access to new treatments faster and to help raise awareness of this group of cancers, you can find out more here:

https://www.gutcancer.org.nz/get-involved/fundraise/runs_and_treks/auckland-marathon/