Inaugural Chief Advisor, Maori appointed to Pharmac

Thursday, 8 October, 2020 - 09:01

A dedicated senior MÄori leadership role has been created in PHARMAC demonstrating the strong commitment PHARMAC has to ensuring equitable health outcomes for MÄori.

"PHARMAC is committed to upholding the articles of te Tiriti o Waitangi across all areas of our work. It is for this reason we are delighted to announce the development of a new role - Chief Advisor, Maori, and the appointment of Trevor Simpson (Tuhoe, NgÄti Awa).

Trevor comes to PHARMAC after more than eight years with the Health Promotion Forum, where he holds the role of Deputy Executive Director and Senior Health Promotion Strategist (MÄori portfolio). Prior to this he worked in a number of vocations including Crown Land administration, Treaty Settlements, Maori social work and special youth projects. His interests are in raising the profile of MÄori issues particularly in the areas of health and matters of social importance. Trevor is committed to health promotion as a fundamental approach to improving MÄori health status and believes that strong MÄori leadership in this field is an essential facet if we are to contemplate success.

"Trevor, as our Chief Advisor MÄori, will ensure we receive robust MÄori advice at a senior leadership level to inform and shape how we give effect to our commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, including equity for MÄori, into all of our work.

Trevor’s wealth of understanding of MÄori health needs and experience in MÄori health promotion will be invaluable at PHARMAC and we look forward to him starting at the end of the month.

