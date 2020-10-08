Inaugural Chief Advisor, Maori appointed to Pharmac

|
[ login or create an account ]
A dedicated senior MÄori leadership role has been created in PHARMAC demonstrating the strong commitment PHARMAC has to ensuring equitable health outcomes for MÄori.
"PHARMAC is committed to upholding the articles of te Tiriti o Waitangi across all areas of our work. It is for this reason we are delighted to announce the development of a new role - Chief Advisor, Maori, and the appointment of Trevor Simpson (Tuhoe, NgÄti Awa).
Trevor comes to PHARMAC after more than eight years with the Health Promotion Forum, where he holds the role of Deputy Executive Director and Senior Health Promotion Strategist (MÄori portfolio). Prior to this he worked in a number of vocations including Crown Land administration, Treaty Settlements, Maori social work and special youth projects. His interests are in raising the profile of MÄori issues particularly in the areas of health and matters of social importance. Trevor is committed to health promotion as a fundamental approach to improving MÄori health status and believes that strong MÄori leadership in this field is an essential facet if we are to contemplate success.
"Trevor, as our Chief Advisor MÄori, will ensure we receive robust MÄori advice at a senior leadership level to inform and shape how we give effect to our commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, including equity for MÄori, into all of our work.
Trevor’s wealth of understanding of MÄori health needs and experience in MÄori health promotion will be invaluable at PHARMAC and we look forward to him starting at the end of the month.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice