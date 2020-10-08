Teddies for children who need comfort - Hawke's Bay DHB

Thursday, 8 October, 2020 - 17:23

Freemasons representing the English, Scottish and New Zealand Constitution gathered at Hawke’s Bay Hospital today to receive a donation from the Hastings District Masonic Trust to the Teddies for Loving Care Trust which supply teddies to all hospital emergency departments in New Zealand to children who need comfort.

The charity for donating teddies to children in hospitals began in Essex in 2002 and spread throughout England, Wales, Ireland and into Scotland before it came to New Zealand in 2017.

Over 30,000 teddies have been given away to children in New Zealand as part of this charity since then, with over 3,000 donated to children in Hawke’s Bay.

The charity is entirely funded by donations, mostly from Freemasons.

ED Associate Clinical Nurse Manager of Jo Aston said COVID had meant many of the toys in the Emergency Department could not be used, so the teddies that arrived today in sealed bags would bring huge comfort to children who arrive to hospital in distress.