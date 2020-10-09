Public health experts urge a yes vote in cannabis referendum - Otago University

Friday, 9 October, 2020 - 10:12

Leading specialists in addiction treatment, public health, health promotion and epidemiology are calling on New Zealanders to vote for cannabis law reform in the current referendum.

In an editorial printed today in the New Zealand Medical Journal, the public health experts say cannabis legalisation offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity for a rational law change which will promote public health and equity.

One of the authors, Professor Michael Baker from the University of Otago, Wellington, comments:

"New Zealand has distinguished itself globally in recent months as a world leader in innovative and evidence-informed approaches to tackling big public health problems.

"It’s time to take the same fresh approach to cannabis law and put public health first. Our prohibition model for cannabis is out-dated and doesn’t work. Supporting law reform is about reframing cannabis use as a health issue which opens up new, more effective ways of minimising harms caused by this drug."

Professor Papaarangi Reid, the Head of the Department of MÄori Health at the University of Auckland, agrees.

"With this legislation we can reduce the harm caused by cannabis by regulating potency, controlling the price and making it harder for young people to access," she says.

"We’re particularly concerned that MÄori have borne the brunt of biased enforcement and the negative health effects of illegal cannabis. We know that MÄori are three times more likely to be arrested and convicted of a cannabis-related crime than non-MÄori with the same level of use. This is an unacceptably high price to pay, especially for a policy that is not effective at reducing harmful use."

Professor Louise Signal, Head of the Department of Public Health at the University of Otago, Wellington commented:

"Legalising cannabis under the model proposed in the Bill will significantly improve health outcomes, particularly for young people and other vulnerable populations.

"It will also pay for much needed extra investment in cannabis-related health interventions. We encourage New Zealanders to vote ‘yes’, so the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill

can be properly debated by Parliament. A ‘no’ vote just shuts down the conversation and leaves us with a status quo that is doing far more harm than good."

Cannabis is New Zealand’s most commonly used illicit drug, with the latest New Zealand Health Survey figures indicating 15 per cent, or 590,000 adults, used cannabis in the past 12 months.