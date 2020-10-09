Pill supply issues - Family Planning

Friday, 9 October, 2020 - 11:38

Supply of at least four commonly used contraceptive pills is about to run out - leaving many people without their first choice contraception option.

Supplies of Brevinor, Brevinor 1/28, Norimin and Necon are not expected to be restored until February 2021.

Family Planning National Medical Advisor Dr Beth Messenger understands the issues sit with the manufacturers in terms of disruption to supply.

"The contraceptive pill is still the most commonly used contraceptive tool in New Zealand. Women need a reliable supply to protect against pregnancy and to support them with a range of medical conditions," Dr Messenger says. "At Family Planning we write more than 32,000 contraceptive pill prescriptions each year - we know how many people are potentially impacted by this shortage.

"We (Family Planning) want to ensure these clients have good information about how they’re to manage this shortage and we want to provide our clinical colleagues with information about the options they can offer their clients to manage through this shortage. We’ve already been contacted by GPs looking for advice and support about other contraceptive options that can be offered."

