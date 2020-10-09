Health volunteers recognised in annual awards - Hipkins

Friday, 9 October, 2020 - 13:03

Health Minister Chris Hipkins has announced 9 teams and 14 individuals are the recipients of this year’s Minister of Health Volunteer Awards.

"The health volunteer awards celebrate and recognise the thousands of dedicated health sector volunteers who give many hours of their time to help other New Zealanders," Mr Hipkins said.

"Patricia (Patu) Sigley is the overall winner of the 2020 Minister of Health Volunteer Awards.

"Patu was nominated by Kororareka Marae Society for her work over many decades to improve the health and wellbeing of people in predominantly small and sometimes isolated communities in Northland’s Mid North. A career nurse, she spent a large part of her non-working life as a volunteer.

"Patu helped set up health clinics to help meet the special needs of her populations, volunteered for the rural ambulance service for 30 years, assisted people into pensioner housing or community living and has helped hundreds of people with everyday tasks.

"Recently she has been assisting with the distribution of food parcels during COVID-19 and making people aware of testing available and how to access it.

"With her immense drive and passion for nursing, her love for her many communities, and her ability to work across various agencies, Patu has been able to coordinate the right people at the right time to get the right results. She deserves this recognition.

"Well done to all those who were nominated and congratulations to those recognised as outstanding achievers," said Chris Hipkins.

Outstanding achievers were recognised across six categories - healthcare service provider, community or non-governmental organisation, youth health, MÄori health, Pacific health and long service.

A full list of recipients and categories can be found at: http://www.health.govt.nz/volunteerawards.