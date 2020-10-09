Christchurch based-Dr op-ed on EOLC Act

Friday, 9 October, 2020 - 15:35

Pain, suffering and... inconvenience? The End of Life Act will kill our vulnerable at a time when they need our care and protection.

I visited a terminally ill woman at home to provide some advice and support. She was in the bedroom when I arrived so I spoke with her family. They were well-educated, resourceful people who told me their mother was suffering, that she had pain and they were quite fond of the idea of an assisted death for her.

When I made my way into the bedroom, the lady was lying in bed obviously well-cared for and comfortable. I asked her what the main issue was for her and she replied "I feel a burden". She did not complain of pain, and her suffering was in disrupting the schedules of her family. I spent time listening to her and then reassuring her she was special, loved and that her family wanted to care for her.

The problem was, it was actually hard to be sure. Had she heard what they said in the lounge?

Pain and suffering are inevitably linked in the media and public arena when the topic of end-of-life is mentioned. This is understandable but not true in the real world. People with terminal illness may be suffering but not have any pain. They may be frightened, anxious, sad, concerned for loved ones or frantically trying to sort out finances. Those with pain still go on to have good deaths with the right support and expertise.

The fact is that the majority of New Zealanders will have little or no pain as they face the end of their lives. This is a bold statement but one made with experience and backed up by scientific research.

In studies, fatigue is the most common symptom people with terminal illness describe. Pain intensity is ranked after appetite changes, appearance and difficulty getting to sleep at night. The number of people with severe pain was less than 2% overall.

A 2014 Australian study of almost 19,000 people in their last few days of life concluded that the terminal phase was not as distressing as people believe. In the study, the vast majority of patients had cancer and more than half had little or no pain at the end. The study also showed most people did not suffer from nausea, bowel issues, and appetite issues.

In reality, those with severe pain should be referred to the experts, those with palliative training who work with colleagues such as GPs and anaesthetists to tailor the best pain management approach.

Pain is not just physical, so it also requires a multidisciplinary team, not just a pill or potion.

Sometimes it requires a better mattress, a seat in the shower, massage or good old tender loving care.

Health professionals are now better at managing pain, and have more tools in the toolkit.

However, all health professionals need increased training in the basics of pain management. We now have multiple funded pain medications beyond morphine which may suit people better. The options are now wide in terms of capsules, patches and injectable forms and allow a tailored regime for each individual. For the more complicated cases, specialist expertise may be needed. Despite the Ministry of Health not seeing palliative care as an essential service, NZ ranks third in the world in independent quality-of-death statistics behind the UK and Australia. Palliative care health professionals have specialised medical and nursing training and work across the hospital, community and hospice settings.

Pain and suffering occur at various times in our lives. The kind of support we need depends on the situation and circumstances. At the end of our lives we need extra special support. We need good symptom management, we need the right environment with people who care for us and information we can understand so we make good choices. Death is not usually painful, but those watching on may experience pain of their own which they project onto loved ones.

This is what I witnessed when I visited the lady at her home. Her family felt she must be suffering, that she must have pain, that it would be better for her to have a premature death. The problem was the suffering was theirs, the lady just wanted to be reassured she was not being a bother. She had little pain and died three days later in her own bed, surrounded by family.

As we head into the election and are asked to vote on the End of Life Choice Act, remember this law will not be just for those with pain, it will not check that people have been reassured they are loved and have good symptom management; it will simply send the message that an early exit is the better option.

Is this choice, control and autonomy? Or are we legalising the premature death of our loved ones simply because they feel like an inconvenience?

Dr Amanda Landers MBChB FRACP

Palliative Care Physician

Member of Risky Law