One new imported case of Covid-19

Sunday, 11 October, 2020 - 13:00

The one imported case being reported today arrived from India on 26 September.

The person has been in a managed isolation facility since arrival. They have tested positive at our Auckland quarantine facility, having previously been identified as a close contact of two earlier confirmed cases.

This reinforces the importance of our managed isolation process and multiple testing requirements in detecting COVID-19 at the border.

Our total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 1,515, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

There are no additional recovered cases today.

Our total number of active cases is now 45 - all imported cases. There are no active community cases of COVID-19.

No one is in hospital with COVID-19 today.

One million tests

Yesterday our laboratories processed 3,809 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,000,764.

The Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says reaching the million test mark is significant.

"The milestone of a million tests reflects a sustained team effort," says Dr Bloomfield.

"I want to recognise everyone who has been tested to date, and the skilled workforce carrying out this testing.

"Each one of those tests has contributed to our knowledge about the virus and its prevalence in New Zealand. To everyone who has been part of the process, I want to acknowledge and thank you for your contribution. You have made a difference.

"Testing will continue to be a cornerstone of our collective response to COVID-19."