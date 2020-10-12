'Pfizer NZ and BioNTech agreement with the NZ Ministry of Health'

Monday, 12 October, 2020 - 15:01

Pfizer New Zealand and BioNTech SE today announced an agreement with the Ministry of Health in New Zealand to supply 1.5 million doses of their BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, subject to clinical success and regulatory approval, in 2021.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed, but the terms were based on the timing of delivery and the volume of doses. As requested by the Government of New Zealand, deliveries are planned in 2021, subject to clinical success and local regulatory approval.

"We are deeply honored to work with the New Zealand government and to marshal our scientific and manufacturing resources toward our shared goal of bringing a potential COVID-19 vaccine to the New Zealand people as quickly as possible," said Anne Harris, Pfizer New Zealand Country Manager. "In the face of this global health crisis, Pfizer’s purpose - breakthroughs that change patients’ lives - has taken on an even greater urgency. Our hope is that, subject to clinical and regulatory success, our vaccine will help make this happen."

"I would like to thank the New Zealand government for its support and putting trust in our ability to develop a vaccine that, we believe, has the potential to help address this global pandemic threat. Our goal remains to create a global supply of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine for many people around the world, as quickly as we can," said Sean Marett, Chief Business and Chief Commercial Officer at BioNTech.

In addition to engagements with governments, Pfizer and BioNTech have provided an expression of interest for possible supply to the COVAX Facility, a mechanism established by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and World Health Organization (WHO) that aims to provide governments, including those in the emerging markets, with early access to a large portfolio of COVID-19 candidate vaccines using a range of technology platforms, produced by multiple manufacturers across the world.