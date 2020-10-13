Waikato Hospital emergency department experiencing high demand

|
Waikato Hospital’s Emergency Department is experiencing high demand. As we are prioritising urgent patients this will mean extended wait times for non-urgent patients.
If you need immediate or urgent help please continue to dial 111 or go directly to Waikato Hospital ED.
If it is not an emergency, options include calling Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free 24-hour health advice, visiting your GP, or an urgent care centre near you.
Guidance on where to go for medical and mental health support is available online.
Urgent Care Centres
Anglesea Accident and Urgent Medical
Cnr Thackeray, Anglesea St, Hamilton
Victoria Clinic
750 Victoria St, Hamilton
Tui Medical
Horsham Downs Road and Thomas Road, Hamilton
