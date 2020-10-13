Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 - 14:19

COVID-19 pop up testing at Massey University A pop-up testing site will be stationed on the Massey University concourse on Wednesday, 14 October, where MidCentral DHB and THINK Hauora staff will offer free COVID-19 tests to staff and students.

Testing will run from 10am through until 4pm, and is for anyone interested in getting a test, whether or not they have any symptoms. Medical Officer of Health Dr Robert Weir said testing at locations where there is a high amount of foot traffic was key to ensuring our communities stayed healthy and free of COVID-19.

"While our region hasn’t had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in some time, that doesn’t mean we can be complacent. Now that people are moving more freely around the country we need to ensure our testing efforts remain strong to keep our region COVID free."

Dr Weir said a particular focus would be put on testing MÄori and Pasifika people, people over 65 years, and anyone living with a chronic illness such as respiratory disease, high blood pressure, heart disease or diabetes.

He also said that he would particularly encourage nursing and midwifery students and their lecturers to get tested.

The Massey pop-up site follows testing in Foxton on Saturday 10 October and Åtaki on Tuesday 13 October. Further surveillance testing is planned for sites throughout the wider region. People with mild symptoms are encouraged to either go to the Palmerston North designated testing site at 575 Main St; while those with more severe symptoms, or who cannot get to the Palmerston North site, are encouraged to speak to their General Practice team or Healthline staff for testing options.

More information about COVID-19 in the MidCentral district can be found on our website https://covid19.mdhb.health.nz

