Wallet-sized health card launched

Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 - 14:38

WaitematÄ DHB is marking Health Literacy Month in October with a new initiative that guides people to reliable, clear online health information.

WaitematÄ DHB partnered with the Health Navigator Charitable Trust, Auckland DHB and Counties Manukau Health earlier this year to create wallet-sized health cards with details of the one-stop-shop Health Navigator website for patients, family/ whÄnau and caregivers.

The website features reliable and trustworthy health information on a variety of topics, including healthy living, medication, services and how to find a healthcare provider.

The card is being given to patients on discharge and during pharmacist interactions. It will also be available in other areas of the three DHBs’ hospitals, including whÄnau rooms and discharge lounges.

"Patients and whÄnau are often not sure where to access reliable information to help them make health decisions," says WaitematÄ DHB Director of Patient Experience David Price.

"It is essential that DHBs take a lead role in supporting patients and whÄnau to manage their health by providing access to clear information - communicating effectively so that patients and whÄnau have a clear understanding of what is going on."

"This initiative will further enhance that understanding and enable people to make positive and informed decisions about their health."

Health Literacy Month is an annual, worldwide, awareness-raising event that started in 1999. The theme for this year’s Health Literacy Month is ‘be a health literacy hero’.

WaitematÄ DHB Pharmacy Manager Ariel Hubbert (left) and WaitematÄ DHB Director of Patient Experience David Price are pleased to have partnered with the Health Navigator Charitable Trust and other Auckland metro DHBs to create the card.

The new Health Navigator card will be given to patients on discharge, at hospital pharmacies and will be available in whÄnau rooms and discharge lounges.