'Waikato DHB strengthens ties with Raukawa iwi for a better health future'

Friday, 16 October, 2020 - 10:29

Waikato DHB and Raukawa Charitable Trust leaders have signed a Mahi Tahi agreement recognising a shared commitment to improving the hauora (health and wellbeing) of Raukawa iwi and the South Waikato community.

DHB chief executive Kevin Snee said there were clear benefits to a collaborative approach to healthcare in the community.

"Working with iwi is vital for improving equity of health access and outcomes. With meaningful partnerships we can work together and make a difference for the health and wellbeing of the South Waikato community, particularly for MÄori and Pacific peoples."

The Mahi Tahi agreement follows the path set out in the DHB’s Health System Plan - Te Korowai Waiora which advocates for a locality-based approach to healthcare delivery, increasing access to care in the community.

Raukawa Charitable Trust Chair Vanessa Eparaima said Raukawa are passionate about doing what they can to support the health and wellbeing of iwi and across the wider community.

"We are committed to partnerships with like-minded organisations which share our drive to lift the health outcomes and services for our people and those across the communities we share.

"This signing marks the further advancement of an already positive and mutually supportive partnership with Waikato DHB."

Following the Mahi Tahi agreement, the DHB and Raukawa will develop a local leadership group of iwi and South Waikato community members to confirm community priorities and work together to ensure that all members of the community access the health services they need.