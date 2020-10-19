Over 600 more operations for Hawke's Bay people - Hawke's Bay DHB

Monday, 19 October, 2020 - 15:16

An agreement between Hawke’s Bay DHB and two private surgical providers will see 631 additional operations for Hawke’s Bay people.

Chief Operating Officer Chris Ash said he was very pleased to announce the new agreements with Royston Hospital, a division of Acurity Health Group Limited, and CREST Hospital, Palmerston North.

The agreements, worth just over $4million, will mean more ear, nose and throat (ENT), vascular, ophthalmology (eye), urology and general surgery operations for Hawke’s Bay people.

Mr Ash said Chief Executive Keriana Brooking had signed off on the additional funding at the end of September and the DHB had been working with the other organisations, since then, to finalise the detail of the agreements.

"We are very excited. Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s surgical teams were already doing more operations than planned with additional weekend and out-of-hours surgery.

"Alongside the announcement, earlier this year, of extra hip and knee operations with Royston Hospital, these new agreements mean we can expect to see significantly more elective operations in 2020/21 than we have done for a number of years.

"The clinical thresholds to have an operation have not changed. The new agreements mean we can give more certainty of surgery to people that meet those thresholds in a timelier way," Mr Ash said.

Hawke’s Bay DHB’s Board Chair Shayne Walker said the Board was thrilled with this news as it supported the Board’s objective for better access to elective surgery for Hawke’s Bay people.

General Manager Royston Hospital Denise Primrose said "the team is delighted to continue to work closely with Hawke’s Bay DHB to deliver increased elective surgery capacity for our community".

Crest Hospital’s Chief Executive Lorna Gove said her organisation was "very pleased to be of assistance in delivering increased elective surgery volumes to the Hawke’s Bay community".