New Tokoroa renal clinic brings service closer to home

Monday, 19 October, 2020 - 16:51

A new monthly renal outpatient clinic based at Tokoroa Hospital is set to cut lengthy travel times for patients and help lead to better health outcomes.

The service involves a kidney specialist, clinical nurse specialist and dietitian travelling from Waikato Hospital to do check-ups with local patients.

Renal specialist Dr Kannaiyan Rabindranath says the initiative is about improving equity of care for dialysis and non-dialysis patients by removing barriers to attending appointments.

"To expect these patients to give up a whole day to come to Hamilton and back, it’s quite a big imposition on them," he says.

There are 37 patients in the area who are being treated for general kidney problems, and another 28 with more serious needs including chronic kidney disease, dialysis and transplant patients.

The first clinic at the hospital was held earlier this month, with 12 patients booked.

One of those was Charlie Turia, who is rapt to have the service much closer to home.

He says it took him just a few minutes to get to his appointment, where previously it would easily take up a whole day.

Mr Turia and his wife would normally both need to take the day off work to make the two-and-a-half hour roundtrip for the appointment which itself would last up to two hours.

"And that’s the day gone," he says.

He says he’s lucky he has an understanding employer and that he was able to drive himself to Hamilton.

However, there were others in the community who were not so fortunate.

"There are a lot who can’t afford to travel up there on their own and they rely on other people to take them or the transport that goes up."

Dr Rabindranath believes bringing the clinic into the community should make it more likely patients will turn up to their appointments, meaning proper treatment plans can be put in place.

He says the benefits are not just for renal patients, but also saving expenses on long-term healthcare.

"For patients who are closer to dialysis and miss appointments, we don’t get the opportunity to plan for the dialysis properly, and then they crash land causing major health consequences for them."

The initiative is just one way the Waikato District Health Board is working toward achieving the goals of its Health System Plan, Te Korowai Waiora, by improving community access to health services.