Couple walk 3,000 kms to raise funds for Brainwave Trust Aotearoa

Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 - 09:54

Adventurous couple Brent de Jongh and Helen Kitchin from NOW Zealand are preparing to walk the length of Aotearoa using Te Araroa Trail in the effort to raise funds for Brainwave Trust. The funds raised will go towards resources to share the Brainwave message with new parents around Aotearoa.

Combining their love of the outdoors and the Brainwave Trust message, funds will be used to create a pack containing a picnic blanket with key messages about brain development in the early years, plus printed resources with information to support new parents to give their babies the best start in life. They hope to be able to raise enough for at least 500 packs.

"We are especially interested in the importance of brain development in the early years. Brainwave has taught us how simple activities such as talking, singing and playing can all help a baby's brain to grow. They are so simple to do, and all they cost is time" say the couple.

"Along the way we will spread the message via our social media channels, plus talking to the people we will meet along the trail".

Whilst completing personal development work on their own physical and mental health, the pair searched for a charity that focused on prevention, being proactive rather than reactive. After meeting Brainwave Trust CEO/Kaihautu Huia Hanlen, it was apparent they shared these values.

"We are so excited to follow Brent and Helen’s journey, it’s a great opportunity for the Brainwave Trust message to be shared the length of Aotearoa" says CEO/Kaihautu Huia Hanlen. "We plan to share their journey along the way - our team around the country are planning on joining Brent and Helen on sections of the walk, and we will be sharing their adventures on our social channels".

The couple begin their trek on 29 October 2020 starting at Cape Reinga. A Givealittle page has been set up for donations.

To donate: givealittle.co.nz/cause/prevention-helps-everyone