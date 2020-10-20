French doctor uses second language to ace GP exams and win top prize - RNZCGP

Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 - 10:39

Dr Elodie Mazoyer, a Christchurch GP, has won the Humphrey Rainey Prize for Excellence after coming top in The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners written and clinical exams.

The exams are taken by all doctors studying for the speciality of general practice and comprise written papers on medicine as well as practical scenarios using actor patients. It’s a hard act to complete in your native language but Dr Mazoyer did it in English, her second language.

Dr Mazoyer, who is French, completed her medical degree at the UniversitÃ© Pierre et Marie Curie in Paris. She then worked in France and various African countries before moving to New Zealand in 2010 where she works in Christchurch as a GP.

Dr Samantha Murton, President of the College says, "Dr Mazoyer has done phenomenally well to come top of the General Practice Education Programme (GPEP) for her year.

"As well as excellence in general practice, she has a Diploma in Obstetrics and Gynaecology and will be a real asset to her Christchurch community," she says.

GPEP is a three-year post-graduate training programme for doctors looking to have a specialist career as a general practitioner.

Humphrey Rainey (1926-2015), the namesake of Dr Mazoyer’s award, was an Upper Hutt GP and anaesthetist at Hutt Hospital and worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Niue and Western Samoa.