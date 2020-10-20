Local doctor receives highest award for New Zealand GPs - RNZCGP

Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 - 10:42

Dr Chris Reid of Falmouth has been awarded Distinguished Fellowship of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners for his outstanding contribution to general practice in New Zealand.

Before moving to the UK in 2020, Dr Reid worked in Kerikeri, Northland, New Zealand where he was a tireless advocate for general practice and rural health. As well as being a working GP he held numerous leadership positions within his community and at a national level.

College President Dr Samantha Murton said, "Dr Reid gave a voice to general practice in Northland through his work as an elected board member of the Northland District Health Board and as chairperson of the College’s Northland Faculty and National Advisory Council.

"Chris also made enormous contributions to the Northland Faculty’s successful annual conferences as well as the College’s national conference."

Distinguished Fellowship is awarded to Fellows of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners who have made sustained contributions to general practice, medicine, or the health and wellbeing of the community. Just two GPs received Distinguished Fellowship this year, Dr Chris Reid and Dr Graham McGeoch of Lyttleton, New Zealand.

There are 5,500 GP members of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners of which 96 are Distinguished Fellows.