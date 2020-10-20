Four GPs' service to their peer group recognised in College awards - RNZCGP

Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 - 10:50

Four GPs (from Cambridge, Okaihau, and Auckland) have been recognised for the outstanding contribution they have made to The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioner's Faculty groups. All four have been awarded Distinguished Service Medals for their voluntary work.

College President Dr Samantha Murton says, "Having a group of such engaged GPs who serve their peers and communities helps progress and develop the general practice profession.

"I am happy we can recognise the contribution these GPs made in a significant and memorable way", she says.

Distinguished Service Medals were awarded to:

Dr Ian Gilbertson | Cambridge

Popular Cambridge GP Dr Ian Gilbertson has been recognised for his service to the Waikato/Bay of Plenty Faculty, a GP peer group. He served as treasurer of the group as well as thoughtfully representing grassroots issues for GPs.

Dr Tanya Quin | Okaihau

Dr Quin has been recognised for her organisational and leadership skills. She's been a dedicated and valued member of the Northland faculty executive committee since 2014 and has served as both secretary and treasurer in that time. Notably her organisation of the Faculty's annual conference and regular learning symposia has created events, which are enormously popular and designed to enhance GP's knowledge. Dr Quin is actively involved with general practice workforce planning in Northland and several projects that address critical rural health issues.

Dr Chandrakkanth (Chandra) Jayarama | Auckland

Dr Jayaram has been recognised for tirelessly serving the College through his engagement and leadership of the Auckland Faculty. He has served four years as secretary and five as the chairperson. Under his leadership, the Faculty helped the College host its conference in 2018 and contributed to planning for the College's 2020 Asia Pacific WONCA conference before it was cancelled. Dr Jayaram has worked in South Auckland for the last 12 years, by way of India, England, and Australia.

Dr Simon Mayhew |Auckland

Dr Mayhew has been recognised for his contribution to medicine as a teacher and mentor. He has also been awarded for his significant commitment to sports medicine as GP to the All Blacks Under 20s, the Kiwis, the Warriors, the Breakers, the Tall Blacks, canoe racing, and Yachting NZ (London Olympics, 2012). For many years, Dr Mayhew has also volunteered his time to several provincial rugby teams including The Highlanders, North Harbour, Bay of Plenty and North Otago.

These medals would traditionally be awarded in a special ceremony at the College's conference. However, this year the conference and ceremony were cancelled because of COVID-19. The 2020 award winners will be formally recognised during the 2021 College conference.