Port Taranaki staff test negative for COVID-19

Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 - 13:05

Three Port Taranaki staff members who possibly came in contact with a positive COVID-19 case have all returned negative test results.

"We are extremely pleased for these staff members and our wider staff and port users," Port Taranaki chief executive Guy Roper said.

"Although the likelihood of a positive result was deemed low by the Ministry of Health, understandably it was a worrying time for the staff members involved and their families, and also concerning for staff across the company and other port users."

Through contact tracing, the three staff members were identified as possibly having contact with a contractor who visited Port Taranaki from Auckland last Wednesday to work on a ship. The contractor subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

The visiting contractor wore PPE and had very limited contact with port staff and port workers while he was at the port. As a precaution, the three Port Taranaki staff were tested and isolated at home while they awaited the results.

Mr Roper thanked the Ministry of Health, the Taranaki District Health Board, Port Taranaki staff and port users for their quick and collaborative response.

"It highlights that the COVID-19 procedures in place are effective, and reminds us all that we must remain vigilant," he said.