Patrons of Greenhithe pub asked to self isolate and get tested

Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 - 19:36

People at The Malt pub in Greenhithe on Friday night, 16 October, are being asked to self-isolate and get tested as part of an investigation into the movements of someone with COVID-19.

A person now confirmed with COVID-19 was infectious while in the pub from 7.30 pm until 10 pm on last Friday night. Anyone who was at The Malt in Greenhithe during this time should now self-isolate and get tested.

A spokesperson from Auckland Regional Public Health Service says a few close contacts in the pub have been identified and are being contacted by the service.

Most people in the pub at this time are considered casual contacts, but are being asked to get tested as soon as possible. They should stay at home in self-isolation until they receive a negative test result. Staff will also be asked to get tested.

If people at the pub that night get sick however, even after a negative test result, they should self-isolate again, and get tested again.

There will be a pop up community testing centre in the Greenhithe area tomorrow and the location and times will be made available on the ARPHS website when these are confirmed. A list of urgent care clinics that are open tonight and offer testing is below.

Household members of pub patrons from that night need only to get tested and stay home if the person who was at the pub becomes sick or develops any symptoms, or unless directed by Public Health.

People who scanned the COVID-19 Tracer App at The Malt during this evening should receive a notification, confirming they were there at the same time as the case.

The person who went to The Malt and who has later become sick with COVID-19 is one of the cases announced by the Ministry of Health today.

Patrons and staff should look out for symptoms of COVID-19 over the next 14 days. If they develop symptoms they should ring Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense or smell, or fever.