'Allianz Partners NZ set to offer some cover for epidemic and pandemic diseases'

Thursday, 22 October, 2020 - 15:24

Allianz Partners New Zealand looks to introduce selected cover for epidemic and pandemic diseases, including Covid-19, as domestic travel plans increase and travellers keep an eye on future border openings for international travel.

Allianz Partners New Zealand is one of the first in the country to announce coverage directly related to epidemic and pandemic diseases, including Covid-19. The cover offers travellers the provision to claim for cancellation and medical expenses, should they contract an epidemic or pandemic disease such as Covid-19 after purchasing their domestic travel policy.

Chief Sales Officer David Wallace says that in these times of change, all providers in the travel industry are reassessing the role they play in a post Covid-19 world. When it comes to travel insurance, Wallace stresses the importance of adapting to meet customers’ needs now and in the future.

"Being part of a world leader in insurance and assistance, we need to play our part in providing confidence and security for travellers. Covid-19 has demonstrated just how big an impact infectious diseases can have on travel. We’ll be progressively releasing new Policy Wordings that have a more considered approach to epidemic and pandemic diseases, starting with selected domestic policies from the end of October 2020," he says.

While there will still be a general exclusion for epidemics and pandemics, there will be provision to claim for cancellation if travellers contract an epidemic or pandemic disease such as Covid-19 after purchasing their policy and can no longer travel. Cover for medical claims directly related to an epidemic or pandemic disease such as Covid-19 will only apply after travellers commence their journey.

"We will soon be able to offer customers more assurance up front, so they can book their trip knowing that there will be provision to claim for cancellation, should they contract Covid-19 and can no longer travel. If travellers who have purchased a policy with this new feature contract Covid-19 during their journey, they will have the support of our Emergency Assistance around the clock, any day of the week," says Wallace.

As with any travel insurance, disinclination to travel due to fear or change of mind is not covered. It does not cover general travel disruption as a result of epidemic or pandemic diseases such as Covid-19, including government mandated lockdowns, and travelling against the New Zealand government’s advice not to travel.

Allianz Partners New Zealand is looking to progressively roll out the selected cover to partners, insurance brokers and travel agents who issue travel insurance on their behalf starting with selected domestic policies from the end of October 2020.

Travellers interested in purchasing a policy issued and managed by Allianz Partners New Zealand with this coverage can find out more information on https://www.allianz-partners.com/en_NZ/products-and-solutions/Epidemic-Pandemic-Diseases.html

Customers considering the purchase of a travel insurance policy should read the Policy Wording for terms, conditions, limits and exclusions to check what is and isn’t covered under the policy.