Friday, 23 October, 2020 - 10:29

Wintec will deliver Enrolled Nursing and Certificate of Health and Wellbeing programmes in Thames and Åtorohanga in 2021.

Wintec Centre for Health and Social Practice Director, Dr Sharon Brownie says the move to delivery in these areas of the Waikato responds to the growing need for accessible vocational education and training.

"We’ve consulted and evaluated the benefits of delivering these programmes in these communities so that studying towards a health career is more accessible and affordable for our potential students, to better support their success.

"Localising these courses also helps to grow a culturally responsive and work-ready health workforce within these communities to help meet the health care needs of MÄori, Pasifika, rural and remote health consumers. It also means that study with the support of whÄnau and the community is possible, and we know this is a factor in student success, particularly for our MÄori and Pasifika, and rurally remote learners"

Dr Brownie adds that potential students will be able to study locally with a combination of in-person and learning online, like all Wintec students.

"These are the same courses delivered at our Wintec Hamilton campus, so our new regional students will get the same level of tuition and support and they will be supported to develop accessible work experience opportunities."

The courses will appeal to a wide audience from school leavers to career changers with an interest in health.

Enrolled Nursing leads to a wide range of jobs in hospital and community-based health sectors. Wintec also offers the option for nursing students who identify as MÄori and Pasifika to study the Tihei Mauri Ora stream which incorporates knowledge and perspectives from both the western and MÄori worlds.

The one-year New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing provides students with the foundation knowledge, skills, and practical experience required to work alongside individuals, families and whÄnau accessing social and community services. Thames and Åtorohanga students can select from one of two strands as the focus of their studies: Mental health and addiction support or social services.

"Both these qualifications also provide pathways to further education and higher-level qualifications in nursing and social work," says Dr Brownie.

Enrolment is open now for 2021.

A series of information sessions are planned for Thames and Åtorohanga on three dates from late October to mid December for anyone considering studying either Enrolled Nursing or the Certificate of Health and Wellbeing programmes.

