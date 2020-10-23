New CEO for the the Public Health Association of New Zealand

Friday, 23 October, 2020 - 16:44

Recently, the Executive Council have had the opportunity to interview some amazing leaders in public health for the vacant CEO position. The calibre of the candidates was incredibly high which made the process very competitive. The appointment process is now complete and our appointment has been made. With great pleasure we would like to introduce the new CEO of the PHA Grant Berghan. With Grant’s experience, expertise and local, national and international relationships, we feel he will bring new energy to our organisation, be able to connect quickly with our diverse membership, and develop new collaborations in order to drive Public Health locally and internationally.

Grant is from the Tai Tokerau region with whakapapa links to Ngapuhi, Ngati Wai and Te Rarawa Iwi. He has extensive experience in the health and labour market sectors, and more recently has been involved in regional economic development activity in Northland. He has experience in policy and programme development and implementation, contracting, funding, advocacy, facilitation and evaluation. He was a government appointed member to the Youth Suicide Advisory Panel and a past member of the Maori Advisory Board (Public Health) with the Ministry of Health. In 2017, Grant, in conjunction with Dame Margaret Sparrow, was the recipient of the PHAPublic Health Champions Award. Grant says that the importance of public health to our communities and nation’s wellbeing has never been more evident in our lifetime. New Zealand has shown itself to be a world leader in responding to COVID-19, and the opportunity exists to extend that leadership to include poverty, homelessness, racism and other social and economic determinants of health. "As a country we are small enough and close enough to make a big difference. We can and should lead the world by our example.

"MÄ mua ka kite a muri, mÄ muri ka ora a mua

Those who lead give sight to those who follow, those who follow give life to those who lead.

With great excitement for the journey ahead, the Executive Council, and Head Office of the PHANZ warmly welcome our new CEO Grant Berghan