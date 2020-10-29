Community leadership at the heart of Maori response to COVID-19 - report

Thursday, 29 October, 2020 - 09:12

A recent report conducted by Ihi Research has revealed that MÄori communities throughout Te Waipounamu came together to create an effective grassroots response during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The report was created to evaluate Manaaki20, the COVID-19 response delivered by Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu. Its findings identified that the collaborative effort of providers, Papatipu Runanga, iwi and whÄnau entities contributed to positive outcomes for whÄnau in Te Waipounamu. A high level of agility enabled providers to quickly move their business-as-usual activity online and mobilise local resources to quickly respond to the needs created by the COVID-19 environment.

MÄori had remarkably low rates of infection during the first wave of the pandemic from March 2020, well below the national population and projected infection rates. This was contrary to dire predictions for the rate of COVID-19 infection and mortality in MÄori communities.

The report suggests that the extent of the gain for MÄori may be attributed to the localised MÄori response, validating a strengths-based approach at scale.

"The strength and resourcefulness of whÄnau was the foundation of the Manaaki20 COVID-19 response," says Helen Leahy, PouÄrahi of Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu. "A key component of the collective response was the communication platform #Manaaki20 in which whÄnau inspired each other by sharing stories of what they were doing to stay healthy, well and connected. Over the duration of the lockdown, the #Manaaki Facebook page had a reach of over 65,000 people, with some 33,000 viewing the videos tailored to the Manaaki messaging."

A core part of the response plan was gathering and using evidence to support decision-making. Ms Leahy said this knowledge enabled a direct response to whÄnau need.

A series of surveys revealed the impact of reduced incomes and job losses, creating challenges around basic needs like rent, power bills, heat, food and firewood. WhÄnau mental health and wellbeing continues to be a concern for some whÄnau due to the impacts of social isolation and the financial insecurity created by COVID-19.

Establishing connection was key with thousands of kai and hygiene packages delivered throughout the region and thousands of phone calls and messages made to ensure whanau were coping.

Services were enhanced to meet needs - for example, He Waka Tapu, the free helpline for violence prevention, expanded their services nationally in response to the increase of family harm and violence.

Collaboration also created opportunities such as Koha Kai’s forward-thinking resulting in a 40-foot tunnel house planted in seedlings to ensure future food security and food reclamation.

"The organisations observed that on the ground you can move fast. They were flexible, nimble, and ensured that whÄnau needs were met, staff remained safe and lockdown guidelines were followed," says Ms Leahy.

"Localised responses, speed and agility worked best with local needs met through trusting relationships with local providers and navigators who delivered to their strengths and worked together."