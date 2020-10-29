New cancer service at Wairoa Health gives patients better access to treatment - HB DHB

Thursday, 29 October, 2020 - 11:55

A new cancer support clinic introduced by Wairoa Health and supported by specialist clinical teams at Hawke’s Bay DHB is giving local residents better access to cancer treatment and saving hours of travel time.

Wairoa cancer patients with routine treatment needs can now receive their chemotherapy at Wairoa Health from a visiting cancer nurse and meet with their radiation oncologist via video conferencing for follow-up consultations at the same time.

Sonya Smith, Wairoa Health Manager, says before the service was introduced in September patients had to go to Hawke’s Bay Hospital or Palmerston North for every appointment or consultation.

"Patients were travelling for almost four hours to get chemotherapy in Hastings or if they used the bus were away for the whole day. Then for follow up consultations with their radiation oncologist they were having to travel eight hours for what might be a very brief appointment," Sonya says.

The new service was developed following a series of hui, or public meetings, and surveys that have been held over the past 18 months where Hawke’s Bay District Health Board asked the Wairoa community about their health care challenges and concerns.

"One of the issues raised," says Sonya, "is the challenges whÄnau face getting to appointments in Hawke’s Bay, which is why our team are working hard to deliver more services in our community.

"The community also wanted more follow-up appointments in Wairoa and through Telehealth we have been able to deliver this."

In addition to patient benefits, Sonya says the local health care team also benefit, developing their skills in cancer care by learning from the visiting nurse.