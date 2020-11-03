Hawke's Bay Medical Officer of Health awarded Public Service Medal

Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 - 13:39

Mrs Brooking said Dr Jones reflected all of what the judges were looking for in awarding public service medals: outstanding commitment, a model for other public service employees, significant benefit to the public service, exceptional and worthy of recognition.

Dr Jones has worked in public health in a career spanning nearly 30 years.

After completing his medical training in New Zealand, he worked at the Communicable Disease Centre and Public Health Commission in New Zealand, and was Director of Health Surveillance, Research Policy and Information for the Auckland Regional Public Health Service before moving overseas and working for the World Health Organisation the United States National Center for Environmental Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

He returned to New Zealand in 2009, when he joined Hawke’s Bay DHB as a Public Health Physician and Medical Officer of Health.

Mrs Brooking said Dr Jones had led the health response to the Havelock North campylobacter outbreak, co-chaired the Health Housing Coalition, advised on planned changes for the Heretaunga water catchments, provided leadership and expert advice related to environmental health issues, and more recently was pivotal to Hawke’ Bay’s COVID-19 response.

"What’s so special about this award is the nomination came from his colleagues, who value his expertise. Dr Jones takes his role extremely seriously and is dedicated to working to keep our community safe.

"We are fortunate to have him in Hawke’s Bay, he has made an exceptional contribution to health in Hawke’s Bay. I am so pleased for him and that he has received this recognition," she said.