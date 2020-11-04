Second Covid-19 case visited the Chemist Warehouse, South City Mall - CDHB

Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 10:39

The second staff member from the Christchurch Managed Isolation Facility who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday visited the Chemist Warehouse at the South City mall between 3.52pm and 4:03pm on Friday 30 October.

Medical officer of Health, Dr Ramon Pink, says the person was in the store for a short period of time and didn’t have any close contact with other people during their time in to the store. The person checked into the store using the tracer app which is most useful as we know the exact time the person was in store. This morning the Ministry of Health has sent an alert to everyone else who checked into the store around that time.

"We are aware that people may be concerned if they were in the store at the same time as this person, even though the risk to other shoppers and staff is considered extremely low.

"It’s important to stress that this person didn’t have any symptoms when they were in the store, and at that stage didn’t know that they would later test positive for Covid-19.

"Anyone who is concerned and would like to be tested for Covid-19 is welcome to attend any of our community based Covid-19 testing centres - testing is free and no appointment is necessary. You don’t need to have symptoms to qualify for free testing.

In addition to our usual centres, we have a pop up Covid-19 testing centre in the carpark outside The Princess Margaret Hospital, operating from 11.30am - 4.30pm today and people who shopped at The Chemist Warehouse are welcome to come along.

Entry to the pop-up facility is signposted at The Princess Margaret Hospital, 95 Cashmere Road. Follow the instructions at the site.

Free Covid testing continues to be available at most general practices in Canterbury and at two Community Based Assessment Centres (CBACs):

Orchard Road CBAC (near Airport), 174 Orchard Road, (Off Harewood Road), Christchurch. Open 9am-4pm, 7 days a week until further notice. (Walk-in/no referral required).

WhÄnau Ora Community Clinic CBAC (Wainoni), 250 Pages Road, Wainoni, Christchurch. Open 9am-4pm, 7 days a week. (Walk-in/no referral required)

Symptoms of Covid-19 include:

A new or worsening cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Fever

Temporary loss of smell

Difficulty breathing

If you or someone in your whanau have any of these symptoms, please call your own general practice team or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice - they will explain what to do.

It’s important to continue following the Ministry of Health’s advice:

§ Stay home if you’re sick

§ Practice good cough, sneeze and hand hygiene.

§ Download and use the COVID-19 Tracer app

For more information: call Healthline: 0800 358 5453 (a free, 24/7 service with interpreters available). You can also visit www.covid19.govt.nz.