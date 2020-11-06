COVID-19 testing continues to be available for Cantabrians

Friday, 6 November, 2020 - 14:13

Cantabrians are being reminded of the COVID-19 testing options available to them if they want to be tested this weekend.

Free COVID-19 testing continues to be available at general practices and urgent care facilities in Canterbury and at three Community-Based Assessment Centres (CBACs):

Orchard Road CBAC (near Airport), 174 Orchard Road, (Off Harewood Road), Christchurch. Open 9am-4pm, 7 days a week (walk-in/no referral required)

WhÄnau Ora Community Clinic CBAC (Wainoni), 250 Pages Road, Wainoni, Christchurch. Open 9am-4pm, 7 days a week (walk-in/no referral required)

Ashburton Hospital site CBAC - 28 Elizabeth Street, Ashburton hospital site. Open 10am-2pm, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday only (walk-in/no referral required)

Community based testing clinical leader Dr Hannah Gordon says anyone who is concerned about the recently reported positive cases in Christchurch or thinks they may have been a contact of a case is welcome to attend.

"No appointment is necessary and testing is free for everyone. You do not need a referral to attend a testing centre and you can drive-up or walk-in," says Dr Gordon.

Please be aware though that if it’s busy you may have to wait for your test. Please arrive at least half an hour before the facility closes.

Check with your general practice if testing is available outside of Monday to Friday.

It’s important to note that Canterbury remains at Alert Level 1 and both of the cases announced this week work in a Managed Isolation Facility.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

A new or worsening cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Fever

Temporary loss of smell

Difficulty breathing

If you or someone in your whÄnau have any of these symptoms, please call your own general practice team or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice - they will explain what to do.

It’s important to continue following the Ministry of Health’s advice:

Stay home if you’re sick

Practice good cough, sneeze and hand hygiene

Download and use the COVID-19 Tracer app

For more information: call Healthline: 0800 358 5453 (a free, 24/7 service with interpreters available). You can also visit www.covid19.govt.nz.