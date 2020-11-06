Health warning lifted for south-eastern bays of Lake Taupo

Friday, 6 November, 2020 - 14:27

The health warning issued late last month for the south-eastern bays of Lake Taupō, from Hatepe to Motuoapa, including Te Poporo Point (Bulli Point), Motutere Bay and Motuoapa Bay, has now been lifted by the Medical Officer of Health.

Results of observation and water testing by Waikato Regional Council, Taupō District Council and Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board confirm that the algal bloom has subsided in the affected areas of the lake.

Despite the lifting of the warning, the public should always be cautious for signs of algal blooms when using lakes. "Algal blooms can develop rapidly and unpredictably and can sometimes produce toxins that are harmful for people as well as animals," says Medical Officer of Health, Dr Jim Miller.

Dr Miller adds, "The current warm conditions are perfect for toxic algae growth, so it is always safest to check the water before you get in. Look before you leap; if the water looks discoloured, smells unusual, if there is scum on the surface, or the water has green or brown particles suspended in it - then it is best to avoid contact with the water and swim or play somewhere else."

Over four months from the beginning of December to the end of March, Waikato Regional Council will be checking for signs of E.coli, as well as cyanobacteria (the micro-organism that causes potentially toxic algal blooms). In the meantime, additional sampling will be carried out as required if alerted to potential problems by members of the public. To report any concerns related to Lake Taupō, call Waikato Regional Council on 0800 800 401.

Up-to-date information on health warnings for the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts is available through these channels:

Phone: 0800 221 555

Toi Te Ora website: www.toiteora.govt.nz/health_warnings

Toi Te Ora Facebook: www.facebook.com/toiteora

Toi Te Ora Twitter: www.twitter.com/toiteora