Royal Society award celebrates Indigenous excellence - Hapai Te Hauora

Monday, 9 November, 2020 - 15:26

HÄpai Te Hauora congratulates Professor David Tipene-Leach for being the recipient of the Tahunui-a-Rangi award recognising excellence in invention and creation. The Royal Society Te ApÄrangi awarded the honour at a ceremony last week in recognition of the invention of the wahakura as an example of "world-class ingenuity and/or creative use of new knowledge" in the prevention of Sudden Unexpected Death in Infancy (SUDI).

HÄpai CEO Selah Hart says the award recognises the transformative value of mÄtauranga MÄori, "Professor Tipene-Leach has shown that MÄori have the solutions to problems which disproportionately affect whÄnau MÄori, and he has proven that a Western-based health system can adapt for the better by valuing and incorporating our Indigenous knowledge."

Professor David Tipene-Leach is a GP and public health expert, and Chairperson of Te Ohu Rata o Aotearoa: MÄori Medical Practitioners. The "safe sleep" programme which was developed around, and incorporates, the wahakura, is credited with reducing SUDI deaths by 30 per cent in six years.

"This is also an important acknowledgement of the many kairaranga (weavers) across Aotearoa who have joined David in this life-saving advocacy work," says Fay Selby-Law from the National SUDI Prevention Coordination Service at HÄpai. "This is the only infant safe sleep bed made from natural resources, crafted using MÄori ancestral weaving methods. Not only does it provide a safe sleep space for pÄpi, the process of wÄnanga around the creation of wahakura has become a place for whÄnau to connect with each other, and with our mÄtauranga MÄori. Through this we have seen how honouring MÄori interventions which work for MÄori is a way to positively connect whÄnau with each other and with their whakapapa."

HÄpai has been working with Professor David Tipene-Leach since being awarded the National SUDI Prevention Coordination Service contract in 2018, with a focus on reducing the incidence of SUDI to 0.1 in 1000 liveborn infants by 2025. A priority for HÄpai has been ensuring SUDI prevention services are culturally safe for whÄnau across Aotearoa given the ongoing, disproportionate incidence of SUDI among whÄnau MÄori.

"I am personally grateful to have been involved with a myriad of health workers and weavers in the prevention of sudden unexpected death in infancy. The wahakura programme took ‘control of the intervention’ in the 2000s and the Te Whare Pora clinic where Mums learn to weave all the accoutrements of pregnancy will ‘take control of the antenatal space’ in the next few years ahead of us."