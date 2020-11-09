Update: Waikato DHB lab returns negative COVID-19 results

Monday, 9 November, 2020 - 15:41

UPDATE: Waikato DHB’s laboratory has returned all negative COVID-19 results from today’s testing. This includes the individual identified as a casual contact of a case on a flight from Auckland to Wellington on 5 November.

The below can be attributed to Waikato DHB:

Waikato DHB’s public health team is in contact with Åtorohanga College as the school had raised concerns over a possible COVID-19 contact.

An individual who was on the same flight as a positive case from Auckland to Wellington on November 5 had attended a meeting which was also attended by students from the college.

The individual is considered a casual contact with minimal risk of exposure. They have been tested and the result is pending.

As, based on current information, the students would be considered casual contacts of someone who was also a casual contact, the DHB’s public health team has advised the school it may continue to operate as normal at this time.

Anyone who has concerns or develops symptoms is asked to contact Healthline (0800 358 5453) and/or seek a test.