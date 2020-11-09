Contract signed for health centre - Whanganui District Health Board

Monday, 9 November, 2020 - 16:58

The Waimarino Health Centre in Raetihi is getting a makeover.

A significant step forward has been taken in the expansion of the Waimarino Health Centre with the appointment of architect and design company Jasmax Central.

The Raetihi centre, operated by Whanganui District Health Board, got the go-ahead from government at the start of the year to upgrade and develop the facility and its services.

Jasmax will be responsible for concept and design, and the Wellington company’s representatives were in Raetihi on Monday and Tuesday, 9-10 November.

An important part of the project is the input from the community and Jasmax will undertake extensive consultation with iwi and other stakeholders.

Primary health practice Ruapehu Health will become part of the new centre in Seddon Street.

Judith MacDonald, chief executive of Whanganui Regional Health Network (WRHN), the owner-operator of Ruapehu Health, commented: "I and the WRHN board are all very supportive of the progress being made in appointing an architect firm to work with the community to bring alive the aspirations for a wellness centre for the Waimarino.

"We are excited at the calibre of the appointment and, in particular, the rich cultural lens they will contribute to the design of the facility."