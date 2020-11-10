COVID-19 vaccine must be available for those most in need - World Vision

Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 - 10:18

World Vision welcomes the announcement that an effective vaccine could soon be available and calls on global leaders to that any vaccine rollout reaches the most vulnerable people around the globe.

News of the development of a COVID-19 vaccine will bring hope to millions, particularly the world’s most at-risk people whose lives are threatened by the pandemic and whose livelihoods have been decimated by the virus.

Those who are vulnerable include refugees in crowded camps, people living in urban slums where the virus spreads more easily, the poorest who have suffered greatly under lockdowns, many minority populations, and children made more vulnerable by the collapse of family livelihoods.

It is now vital that, if approved for roll out by the World Health Organisation, the vaccine be administered safely and fairly. Global leaders must ensure that first phase allocations are used both strategically to contain the pandemic, and morally to prioritise the most vulnerable and highest risk people. In the meantime, it is critical that people continue to adhere to prevention measures designed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

World Vision has decades of experience partnering with communities in the developing world to combat the spread and impact of HIV and AIDS, Ebola and childhood diseases. We know that for the eventual vaccines to be taken up effectively we must engage communities and that the role of local leaders including faith leaders, community health and development workers is vital to ensure its acceptance.

"We stand ready to assist in a global vaccine roll-out campaign and to engage the hundreds of thousands of faith leaders and over 200,000 local health workers we already work with at community level" said Dan Irvine, Senior Director, Health and Nutrition, World Vision International .

World Vision works in some of the world’s remotest, most dangerous, and challenging environments.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the economic impacts have reversed decades of development gains in just months, so we are deeply thankful for all scientists who have worked tirelessly to develop a vaccine.

