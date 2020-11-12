Next milestone for new Dunedin Hospital - Ministry of Health

Thursday, 12 November, 2020 - 14:00

The new Dunedin Hospital project today received consent to demolish the Cadbury factory buildings to make way for the new Inpatients Building.

Programme Director, Mike Barns says this is a major step forward for the project as the entire hospital site can now be cleared for the new hospital by June 2021.

"We’re very pleased consent has been granted and I’d like to acknowledge all the support from the community for the project and the new hospital," says Mr Barns.

"We’ve been very aware of the concerns raised about the heritage aspects of the Cadbury factory. We’re taking every step we reasonably can to mitigate these.

"This includes retaining the historic Dairy Building at the south-east corner of the site. We will also undertake a detailed photographic and video building recording of the Cadbury factory buildings by a qualified heritage practitioner.

"Today’s milestone shows the project is finishing the year with real progress. Demolition of the Outpatients Building site is on track for completion by Christmas, and having now secured this consent, the entire hospital site is expected to be cleared by June next year.

"This is great news for Dunedin and the Southern region. The new Dunedin Hospital will transform how healthcare is delivered across the region, improving health outcomes for New Zealanders for decades to come.

"The new Dunedin Hospital project also offers many opportunities for jobs and businesses, and will support Dunedin’s long term urban renewal plan," says Mr Barns.