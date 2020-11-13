Mayor Goff reminds everyone to keep following Covid-19 guidelines

Friday, 13 November, 2020 - 14:17

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff welcomes the fact that the recent community case of COVID-19 in Auckland has been linked to a previously identified case and has not required a change in alert levels. However, he said it was important for everyone to keep following health guidelines.

"At this stage, businesses will be able to get back to normal in the city and major events will be able to go ahead this weekend," he said.

"However, we should not be too relaxed. This case is a reminder of the need for continued vigilance against COVID-19.

"The virus continues to spread rapidly overseas, meaning there is an ever-present risk that it may breach our borders again. The proven way to reduce the chance of a further community outbreak is by following the advice of health agencies and the government.

"We all know what to do: if you are sick, stay home and get a test. Track your movements with the NZ COVID Tracer app. Keep up with good health practices such as regular handwashing and cough/sneeze etiquette.

"As the government has indicated, it will be compulsory to wear a face covering on public transport from next week, and it’s strongly encouraged to do so between now and then.

"Following these rules will help keep everyone in our community safe and reduce the likelihood of further restrictions. We need to be prepared for the situation to change at short notice and act accordingly. The best way to avoid a further outbreak later is to stick to the rules now.

"Thank you to all the Aucklanders who are supporting the health response and uniting against COVID-19. This is a challenging situation, but as we have demonstrated twice now in Auckland, working together and following the health guidelines is the best way to beat the virus, so let’s all keep up the good work."