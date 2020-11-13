World Diabetes Day November 14th 2020: Nurses Make the Difference

Friday, 13 November, 2020 - 18:20

Diabetes is known to affect at least 264, 000 New Zealanders, and nurses have an important role in their care. The New Zealand Society for the Study of Diabetes (NZSSD) acknowledges the outstanding work of nurses who provide care to people with diabetes, and supports the International Diabetes Federation’s theme for World Diabetes Day of promoting the role of nurses in the management and prevention of diabetes. Nurses account for over half of the global healthcare workforce and in New Zealand, nurses make the difference for the many people with diabetes and their whÄnau.

Diabetes potentially impacts on every aspect of a person’s life. As the number of people with diabetes continues to rise across the world, the role of nurses is becoming increasingly important in managing the physical and emotional impact of the condition. Nurses are often the main point of contact and care for people with diabetes, which now includes prescribing. In 2011, the NZSSD led the implementation of registered nurse prescribing in diabetes care in New Zealand. The ability of nurses to prescribe medicines enhances nursing practice and has been shown to improve access to medicines when needed, particularly in remote and rural areas.

Sound diabetes knowledge and skill are essential for the delivery of high quality and culturally responsive diabetes care to our diverse population of people with diabetes in New Zealand. To this end, the NZSSD is a leader in knowledge and skill development for nurses and other diabetes healthcare professionals by providing clinical resources, professional development grants and in the coming months, a contemporary online diabetes educational resource.

With the right expertise, nurses can make the difference for people affected by diabetes, and NZSSD supports the call from the International Diabetes Federation that "Heath care providers and governments must recognise the importance of investing in diabetes education and training" if we are to meet the needs of the many and increasing number of people living with diabetes in New Zealand.