First patients make the move to Waipapa

Monday, 16 November, 2020 - 16:15

The first relocation of patients from existing wards at Christchurch Hospital over to the brand new Waipapa building have taken place today.

Our Haematology and Oncology wards have now finished the huge undertaking of moving their patients, with approximately 24 patients making the journey over to Waipapa.

Our Radiology services are now fully operational in Waipapa and ready to image patients as the various wards relocate to Waipapa over the next two weeks.

Canterbury DHB Director of Nursing Lynne Johnson says it was an exciting day for both patients and staff making the move to brand new facilities.

"The relocation of wards to a new facility is a huge undertaking and our teams have been so impressed by the commitment of our staff, the effort that has gone in to planning these moves and the support from all over the health system to enable a smooth transition.

"With further moves ahead of us over the next couple of weeks, we will be able to apply our learnings from this move," says Lynne.

The move from the existing wards takes patients on a 8-10 minute journey from the existing wards of Christchurch Hospital, through the new ‘linkway’ and on to Waipapa.

Haematology Charge Nurse Manager Sally Braycotton who was a key part of the ward’s relocation to Waipapa today says it was quite a task to move sometimes quite unwell patients from one hospital building to the other.

"We have a complex mix of patients in Haematology and there has been a substantial amount of planning to execute the moves and safely transport our patients to Waipapa.

"What makes it all worth it is the smiles we saw on the patients’ faces today as they are whisked away from the existing Christchurch Hospital to the brand new sparkling wards of Waipapa!" Sally says.

Haematology patient Tane Loper was one of the first patients to make the move to Waipapa, and once he was settled in to his new room he told us how impressed he was with the new space.

"It’s got all the mod-cons and is very tidy, it’s awesome. The best thing about it is the view from the rooms, they’ve done well designing it.

"There’s heaps of room. I’m blown away. It’s actually a whole heap better than I thought it would be!" Tane said.

A number of other wards and departments will also be making the move to Waipapa over the next two weeks including ICU and our children’s wards.

The new Emergency Department will be open on the ground floor of Waipapa at 7.30am on Wednesday 18 November.