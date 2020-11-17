Increased NetballSmart Investment to address ACL injuries

Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 - 11:06

ACC and Netball NZ are excited to announce an increased investment in the NetballSmart programme that will look to address the high rate of serious knee and ankle injuries in female netball players.

Netball continues to be the biggest contributor to female sport related injuries in New Zealand, with an excess of 25,000 ACC claims, which came at a cost of $30m in 2019.

ACC has increased its investment into NetballSmart to $3.6m over the next three years.

The programme has made an impact. During the last three-year investment period NetballSmart prevented 4,615 claims and has reduced and stabilised Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury rates.

ACC Injury Prevention Leader Kirsten Malpas says the increased investment in NetballSmart will enable Netball NZ to continue gaining momentum in preventing netball injuries.

"NetballSmart is one of our most successful injury prevention programmes," says Malpas.

"In recent years ACL injuries have become more prevalent in 10-19-year-old females, where previously this injury was seen as a professional sports injury.

"This age group has the highest incidence and rate of ACL injuries, compared with other age groups, highlighting the need to continue targeting this age group.

"Since 2014 there has also been a steady decline in the rate of all netball injuries, reflecting the overall impact of the NetballSmart programme."

MÄori make up a quarter of all traditional netball participation and the next three years of NetballSmart will look to further engage MÄori players.

"We want to ensure that NetballSmart is relevant and engaging for all MÄori netballers around New Zealand," says Malpas.

Over the next three years the NetballSmart programme will look to (1) continue to reduce the incidence and severity of netball injuries, (2) engage more effectively with MÄori and (3) strengthen secondary school delivery and engagement.

NetballSmart is not just focused on preventing injuries on the court. It recognises that sport is a powerful enabler of hauora (physical, mental, social and spiritual health) and wellbeing and that netball plays a vital role in the community.

Netball NZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie says the importance of the NetballSmart injury prevention programme is hard to overstate.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with ACC as we hold our player welfare at all levels as our top priority," says Wyllie.

"It was quite alarming a few years ago to see the high rate of serious knee and ankle injuries, it’s been really pleasing to see the impact the NetballSmart programme is having in tackling this problem to help protect our players from serious injury.

"We know we have more work to do and over the next three years of this partnership, and we look forward to continuing to work with secondary schools and also MÄori netballers to ensure all of our players can keep playing the game they love, without the burden of season ending injuries."

Netball is the number one sport played by females in New Zealand with over 136,000 players, with more than 100,000 players in indoor netball in 2019.

A 10-year nationwide review of netball injuries from 2008 to 2017, revealed 13-19 year olds had the largest increase in ankle and knee injuries and 20-24 year old’s representing the highest cost of injury.

During this period there was a 120 percent increase in the number of 15 to 19-year-old girls having ACL reconstruction surgery. Over the same period a 36 percent increase of the same surgery for men occurred, but in the 20 to 24-year-old age bracket.

There can be up to a 50 percent reduction in ACL injuries by integrating warm up programmes to sports training.

NetballSmart programme Manager Sharon Kearney says the programme takes a holistic view to preventing injuries.

"If we can teach our kids how to look after themselves off court, then they will succeed on the court," says Kearney, who was the Silver Ferns physiotherapist for 16 years.

"Whilst the warm-up is key to decreasing injury, the holistic approach of NetballSmart as the ‘healthy heart of netball’ will encourage an embedment of NetballSmart into all of netball.

"After all, the ultimate aim is that we are ‘smart about netball’ and use NetballSmart strategies to optimise performance and minimise injury risk in all netball players."

ACC has been working in partnership with Netball NZ since 1997 and NetballSmart is the only sports programme to focus solely on tailored interventions to improve outcomes for females.

NetballSmart Facts

