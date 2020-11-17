Sport NZ launches $7 million plan to improve Maori wellbeing

Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 - 11:29

Sport NZ Ihi Aotearoa has announced $7m of new investment over the next four years to improve wellbeing outcomes for MÄori. This new plan will see the government agency invest in new organisations who contribute to MÄori physical activity outcomes. It is part of the $265m sport recovery package and recognition of the adverse effect COVID-19 has had on MÄori wellbeing and levels of physical activity.

The new plan is a unique Te Ao MÄori approach that focuses on culturally distinctive pathways to enable MÄori to succeed as MÄori through play, active recreation and sport. It will see Sport NZ invest in a number of new organisations that contribute to wellbeing outcomes that are for, by and with MÄori.

"This is an important and significant milestone. This is the first time Sport NZ will simultaneously advance a number of mechanisms to engage whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi, MÄori and build meaningful relationships in these communities," says Sport NZ Chief Executive Peter Miskimmin.

"MÄori are over-represented in obesity, cardiovascular, and diabetes statistics and have a lower life expectancy compared with non-MÄori. Being physically active assists in addressing all of these conditions, we know however that every week, 31-percent of MÄori do not participate in sport or recreational activities."

"We are seeking to enable and empower MÄori communities to improve physical activity levels through Te Ao MÄori and MÄtauranga MÄori approaches, and we believe this will make a significant difference."

The plan will focus on four specific initiatives: MÄori National Sport Organisations - enabling the network to continue their valued contribution to our sector. The intention of the fund is to support the re-engagement of their respective memberships, remove some of the barriers to participation, enable their unique way of being, survive the current social and economic conditions and acknowledge their contribution to the sport and recreation sector for over 100 years.

He Oranga Poutama Programme - supporting MÄori wellbeing by improving participation and increasing leadership through physical activity. Increased funding will enable a nationwide approach and focus on MÄori communities that need it the most.

MaraeFit Aotearoa - this is a new Marae-centric digital tool designed to increase MÄori participation and create more opportunities for whÄnau to connect with their marae and community through physical activity.

Te Ihi Fund - an activation fund to increase MÄori participation by supporting existing culturally distinctive organisations and channels.

Investment decisions for MÄori NSOs and Te Ihi Fund will be announced in late 2020. MaraeFit Aotearoa and He Oranga Poutama investment will be announced in early 2021.

"Sport NZ is on a journey to honour our commitment to Te Tiriti and are working hard to live up to our commitment to a bi-cultural future. Today’s announcement is just one example," says Peter Miskimmin.

"We are excited to be taking the first step on this journey through these kaupapa Maori initiatives that enable Maori to participate as MÄori."