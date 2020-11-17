Waipapa’s cafe and retail store to open to the public tomorrow

Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 - 16:27

Fresh, locally sourced food, premium coffee and tea, thoughtful gifts and more. That’s a selection of what people can expect when Waipapa’s café and retail store open their doors to the public tomorrow, Wednesday 18 November.

With two brand new stores, Peaberry and Willow Lane, patients and visitors will have a wide of variety of options to choose from.

Located on the ground floor in the main foyer, Peaberry provides a modern, comfortable space to sit down and relax while in Christchurch’s newest hospital building - Waipapa.

Willow Lane is located next to Peaberry and will offer premium coffee, grab’n’go food options and a range of giftware and other necessities for a stay in hospital.

Retail Manager Nick Abernethy says he’s looking forward to providing patients, visitors and staff with great choices.

"Just because people are in a hospital shouldn’t mean they miss out on quality retail and hospitality options. We’ll be preparing our selection of fresh food on site daily, with the variety on offer is sure to have wide appeal.

"Both sites will cater to a range of dietary requirements, with gluten free, dairy free and vegan options available. There’s something for everyone at Peaberry and Willow Lane," says Nick.

For those in a hurry, Willow Lane will also offer an easy-to-use ordering app to ensure people can get their fix without the wait.

Customers can look forward to top quality espresso coffee, with Canterbury DHB partnering with two of New Zealand’s top coffee roasters, Allpress and Atomic. All of the passionate baristas have undergone intensive training to ensure the coffee appeals to even the harshest critic.

Complementing the coffee at Peaberry is T2 tea, and if you know T2 then you know that it’s not your average tea experience.

Both options will be open 7 days a week. Peaberry will be open 7am-4pm Monday-Friday and 9am-3pm Saturday- Sunday. Willow Lane will be open every day 8am-8pm.

See you there!