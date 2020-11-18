Good deed leads to new ED - CDHB

Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 - 16:37

Christchurch Hospital’s Emergency Department relocated to its new location in the Waipapa building today and started receiving patients from 7:30am.

One of first patients to be seen in the new Emergency Department was Matthew who was doing a good deed for a friend this morning, cutting up some old tree branches for kindling, when the chainsaw slipped.

A trip to the GP had him referred to the Emergency Department.

"It was quicker than it normally is but that may be because it’s the first day," said Matthew, who has had his share of visits to the ED as a keen sportsman and mechanic.

"It’s very good and all the staff have been very helpful and kind. It’s clean, bright, and efficient. It’s exactly what you’d expect from a modern hospital."

After being assessed in ED, Matthew was sent to Acute Observation before nipping around the corner for an X-Ray in the new Emergency Radiology area.

A temporary cast was being applied when we spoke to him, and he was getting ready to head off to a ward awaiting surgery under local anaesthetic to repair a tendon in his finger.

"They can do what they need to do, as long as I can’t feel it and I can’t see it!" Matthew said.